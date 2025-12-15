(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Muñoz is fast emerging as one of the most sought-after players ahead of the winter transfer window, following a string of standout performances in the Premier League.

The Colombian international, known for his relentless energy and attacking instincts, has impressed scouts across Europe and now finds himself at the centre of growing transfer speculation.

Manchester City have been keeping a close eye on Muñoz in recent months, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Pep Guardiola is said to admire the 29-year-old’s athleticism, pressing intensity, and overlapping runs, traits that fit perfectly into City’s high-possession, aggressive full-back system.

While City’s interest has yet to translate into a formal offer, sources suggest that their recruitment team has compiled extensive scouting data on the Colombian.

Man City face competition to sign Daniel Muñoz

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring Muñoz’s development.

Both the Premier League giants are looking to add more strength to the defensive positions and the Palace defender is a player who also add attacking quality in the side from the wide position.

Liverpool have joined the race, viewing Muñoz as a versatile defensive option who could offer depth and competition to Jeremie Frimpong, their summer recruit.

The Reds have scouted several right-backs in recent months as part of a gradual rebuild under Arne Slot, with Muñoz’s adaptability and consistency catching the eye.

On the European stage, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are also following developments closely.

Spanish media claim that both clubs appreciate Muñoz’s tactical discipline and attacking output, he has registered multiple goal contributions from defense this season but acknowledge that Palace’s valuation could pose a challenge.

Crystal Palace have no desire to sell Muñoz

Despite growing attention, Crystal Palace have made it clear that Muñoz is not for sale in January.

he club regard him as a vital part of Oliver Glasner’s system, particularly after the departures and injuries that have left their defensive unit stretched.

Palace chairman Steve Parish is said to be confident of keeping hold of the player until at least the summer, though insiders admit that strong offers in 2026 could test their resolve.

With Muñoz under contract until 2028, Palace are under no pressure to sell but the reality of big-money bids from Europe’s elite could shift the situation sooner rather than later.

Man City eye move for Tottenham star even though Spurs are pushing for new contract