Thomas Frank is under a lot of pressure at Tottenham. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank has had a difficult start to life at Tottenham, made more so by Sunday’s dismal 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The former Brentford manager is under severe pressure in North London, as his side sit 11th in the Premier League standings.

In the last 24 hours, it has been reported that Tottenham are looking into replacements for Frank, although they are not yet prepared to give him his marching orders.

Tottenham to stick with Thomas Frank for the time being

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Tottenham are unlikely to make an imminent decision on Frank, with the idea being for him to remain in charge.

“There is a lot of pressure on Frank. Fans have been calling for him to be sacked, and after a result like the one against Nottingham Forest, he’s not going to have done himself any favours.

“I wouldn’t expect anything to happen immediately, because from what I’m told, they’re hoping to stick with him for the foreseeable future. But obviously, if results aren’t picking up and the crowd start turning against him, serious questions will be asked and it could force them to make a decision about where he stands. The feeling is that they want to back him long-term, so turning against him this early into his tenure isn’t going to be part of their plans.

“I know he’s been given a while to get his ideas across and he hasn’t quite met expectations yet, they’re having a torrid time and they have to turn that around. But they want to stick with the manager and hope he will be the one to get them out of it.”

Should Tottenham sack Thomas Frank?

It has been a difficult season for Tottenham. It makes sense that supporters want Frank out, although when taking into account their struggles during the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, it is clear that the club’s issues go beyond the manager.