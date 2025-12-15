(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Lord Alan Sugar has called on the club’s hierarchy to make a bold managerial change by appointing Jürgen Klopp, following the team’s crushing 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, a result that has intensified pressure on current boss Thomas Frank.

Spurs are 11th in the Premier League standings right now, 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

While the Gunners are too far ahead of their north London rivals, Spurs were expected to challenge for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

That remains still a possibility since they are just six points behind fourth placed Chelsea, however, they have been unable to find consistency this season under Frank.

The outspoken businessman, who co-owned Spurs between 1991 and 2001, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration and propose a solution he believes could transform the club’s fortunes.

Tottenham told to appoint Jurgen Klopp

“With the massive fortune of the Lewis family, it would be a win-win situation if they hired Jurgen Klopp in January. Loads of money for players and a great manager. Who agrees? #COYS,” Sugar posted.

Sunday’s loss at the City Ground marked another low point in what has become a deeply inconsistent campaign for Tottenham under Frank.

Despite early optimism following his appointment from Brentford, the team has struggled to find rhythm, with a worrying dip in form now sparking serious questions about his future.

Spurs have won just one of their last seven league games, a poor run that also included a 4-1 north London derby defeat against Arsenal.

Spurs are looking to possible replacements

Internal discussions are already underway about possible replacements, though the club is said to be reluctant to act hastily.

Klopp, who stepped down as Liverpool manager in 2024 after nearly a decade of success, remains one of the most sought-after names in world football.

Under his leadership, Liverpool won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Club World Cup, while transforming the team into one of Europe’s most feared sides.

