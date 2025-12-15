Charlie Cresswell is wanted by West Ham. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

West Ham intend to improve their squad in January, as they seek to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in the Premier League. Defence is one area that Nuno Espirito Santo wants addressed, with targets having been drawn up with a view to making a move in the coming weeks.

West Ham have conceded the third most goals in the Premier League (32), with only Wolves (35) and Burnley (33) having worse records. In this regard, it makes a lot of sense for a defender or two to arrive at the London Stadium, and one of those could be former Leeds centre-back Charlie Cresswell.

West Ham want to sign Charlie Cresswell in January

As per Hammers News, West Ham are interested in signing Cresswell during the January transfer window. The 23-year-old, who has also attracted attention from Liverpool and Newcastle, is seen as an ideal solution to the club’s defensive woes, with the plan being for a deal to be finalised as early as possible.

Cresswell has impressed at Toulouse since his 2024 move from Leeds. He helped England win the U21 Euros last summer, and he could now be set to make a return to the Premier League with West Ham.

Should West Ham sign Charlie Cresswell?

There is no doubt that West Ham need to sign a defender or two in January. They have struggled to keep the goals out, with the likes of Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo having been nowhere near their best this season. Cresswell could be an ideal pick-up, especially considering that a deal would likely not cost too much.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham make a move for Cresswell, but he is certainly an option being considered for transfer.