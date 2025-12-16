(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the AC Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani.

According to a report from Gazzetta, Arsenal are very interested in the 20-year-old goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him. The player is highly rated at the Italian club, and they do not plan to sell him anytime soon.

Milan value Lorenzo Torriani

They are looking to help him continue his development with regular football for the youth team. Torriani is considered an asset for the club, and he could be an important player for them in future. Selling him now could be a mistake for Milan. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and they need to keep their best young players.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with a lucrative offer to get the deal done. They have the finances to tempt the Italian club to sell the young goalkeeper. Convincing the player might be too difficult for them, either. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be able to offer him a lucrative contract.

Can Arsenal sign Torriani?

The 20-year-old goalkeeper could be a very useful long-term investment for Arsenal, and he could develop into a first-team player for them. The player is unlikely to get too many opportunities at Arsenal now, but he could be an important member of the youth team at the London club. If he can continue his development, he might be able to hold a starting spot at Arsenal in future.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming months.

