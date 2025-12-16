(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Speculation surrounding Ruben Amorim’s future at Manchester United has intensified dramatically following another chaotic and disappointing performance, with senior figures at the club reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with the team’s lack of structure and tactical identity.

According to a trusted source on X, there is a growing belief inside Old Trafford that Amorim’s approach is failing to translate at the highest level, despite the club’s significant financial backing.

The Red Devils were involved in a 4-4 draw against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, a match they should have won after getting into a comfortable position against Andoni Iraola’s side. It was a chastic performance from United, one that showed that they lack tactical discipline.

United have invested heavily in reshaping the squad over recent transfer windows, committing vast resources to players specifically identified to suit Amorim’s philosophy.

Man United have failed to find consistency

However, concerns are now being raised that the on-pitch product is not reflecting that investment.

The Red Devils have kept just eight clean sheets in 59 games under Amorim, a surprisingly poor return considering the total number of matches.

Those close to the club describe recent performances as disjointed and overly open, with matches turning into end-to-end affairs that leave United exposed defensively and lacking control in midfield.

The absence of a clear tactical framework has reportedly alarmed decision-makers, who expected greater cohesion and progression by this stage of the season.

Internally, there is frustration that United continue to look vulnerable in transition, with large gaps appearing between the lines and little balance between attack and defense.

Analysts within the club are said to have flagged repeated issues with pressing triggers, positional discipline, and game management, areas that were supposed to be hallmarks of Amorim’s success at Sporting CP.

The dissatisfaction is heightened by the scale of investment made under the current regime.

United’s hierarchy believe that, given the calibre of players at Amorim’s disposal, performances should be far more controlled and consistent.

Instead, results have fluctuated wildly, and confidence among supporters is beginning to erode rapidly.

Ruben Amorim is facing uncertain future

Amorim’s position is now under serious internal review, with patience wearing thin at board level.

Senior figures are understood to be questioning whether the Portuguese coach can adapt his methods quickly enough to meet the demands of English football, particularly in high-pressure fixtures.

For now, Amorim remains in charge, but the coming weeks are expected to be decisive. Sources suggest that unless there is a swift and visible improvement, both in results and in overall structure, United may feel compelled to act sooner rather than later.

