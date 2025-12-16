(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has made a surprising admission after naming a Manchester City star as the most annoying player in the Premier League.

The Portuguese midfielder openly conceded that his Manchester derby rival is even more frustrating to face on the pitch than he is himself.

Bruno Fernandes calls Bernando Silva the most annoying

Bruno Fernandes spoke to Portuguese outlet Canal 11, where the conversation turned to on-field reputations.

Fernandes, who is often on the receiving end of criticism from rival fans for his demeanor during matches, was asked directly if he considered himself the most annoying player in England’s top flight.

In a surprising deflection, he named his international teammate and club rival, Bernardo Silva, as the true holder of that title.

As quoted by Daily Mail reporter Nathan Salt on X, Fernandes said: “My image on the pitch makes me seem like someone who’s always complaining, but Bernardo Silva is more annoying than me! He’s politically correct and I’m not! My problem is talking with my arms.”

This lighthearted admission highlights a friendly rivalry between the two midfielders, who often face off in high-stakes Manchester derbies but line up together for the Portugal national team.

Why Fernandes and Silva frustrate opposition fans

Since joining Manchester United, he has been a transformative player in terms of statistics, providing crucial goals and assists.

However, his on-pitch body language has frequently made him a target for pundits and opposition supporters.

Critics often point to his tendency to throw his arms up in frustration when a pass goes astray, his frequent complaints to referees, and his visible annoyance when decisions go against his team.

While United fans view this as passionate leadership and a desperate will to win, neutrals often perceive his ‘always complaining’ attitude as annoying.

Fernandes’ choice of Bernardo Silva is not surprising because the Manchester City playmaker shares similar traits.

Like Fernandes, Silva is a tenacious competitor whose supreme technical skill is matched by an aggressive work rate.

The City star is known for his relentless pressing, tactical fouling to break up play, and an ability to get under the skin of opponents through persistent harrying.

While Silva might not be as visibly demonstrative with the “arm-waving” theatrics that Fernandes admits to, his ability to frustrate defenders and nibble at opposition players has made him a figure that rival fanbases love to hate.