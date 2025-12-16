Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in signing the KRC Genk defender Zakaria El Ouahdi.​

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the 23-year-old could be available for a fee of around €10-12 million in January.​

Crystal Palace and Everton are hoping to sign him. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Palace could use Zakaria El Ouahdi

Crystal Palace need a quality backup option to Daniel Munoz and Zakaria could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. They have already approached to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with his club.

The asking price is quite reasonable and Crystal Palace certainly have the resources to get the deal done.

They are competing in European football right now and they will look to compete at a high level regularly. They need a deeper squad with more quality.

The 23-year-old defender could be a very useful acquisition for them.

Everton keen on Zakaria as well

Meanwhile, Everton have set their sights on the defender as well. They need a long term replacement for Seamus Coleman. The 23-year-old seems like the ideal fit and he could replace the Everton icon.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for Zakaria. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself at a high level. Genk are unlikely to stand in his way and the asking price is quite nominal for a player of his quality. Crystal Palace and Everton have the resources to afford him and it will be interesting to see what they decide.

The defender will certainly hope to secure a big move next month.

The report claims that the Moroccan international is open to moving to the Premier League and he is waiting to see if the clubs can find an agreement now.

