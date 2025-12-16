(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland picked up a win over Newcastle United in the derby recently and former Manchester United star Gary Neville has slammed them for their approach.​

The former Premier League defender believes that the approach from Newcastle was negative and they paid the price for that. Sunderland, on the other hand, came to win the game and they will be delighted to have picked up all three points.

Gary Neville slams Newcastle

“I just thought the way Newcastle approached the game, I say negative – it was a tactic that I think if it goes wrong and you’re a big club and a Champions League team, it really looks bad,” he said on the Gary Neville podcast.

The Black Cats have done quite well since promotion and Gary Neville has attributed that to their spending in the summer. They spent around £160 million on multiple players and it seems that the business they did in the summer has benefited them.

Most of their players are performing at a high level and it will be interesting to see if Sunderland can secure a respectable finish this season. Sunderland are currently 8th in the league table, 4 points clear of Newcastle, who are in 12th position.

Newcastle ‘miles ahead’ of Sunderland despite recent defeat

Sunderland have done well

Sunderland will be delighted with the way their season has unfolded so far and they will look to continue to improve in the coming weeks. If they can plug the remaining gaps in their squad during the January window, they could have a successful season.

If they manage to finish in the top half, it would be an outstanding achievement for them after promotion.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be thoroughly disappointed with the way their season has unfolded. They are 12th in the standings and they were expected to fight for Champions League qualification. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly during the second half of the campaign and finish in a respectable position.