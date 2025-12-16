Wolves have brought in a new manager. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.​

Turkish outfit Besiktas are interested in signing him and they have already opened negotiations with the Premier League club regarding a potential move, according to journalists Yeni Açık and Ertan Süzgün.

However, the player has picked up an injury and that has put a stop to the negotiations for now. It will be interesting to see if the player can recover quickly and secure a move away from Wolves during the January window.

Wolves to sell Jean-Ricner Bellegarde?

Although he is a key player for the club, Wolves are considering selling him next month so that his value does not drop at the end of the season. They are favourites to get relegated at the end of the season and the value of their key players will drop substantially in the summer.

It would be wise of them to sell the player in January so that they can recoup as much as possible for him.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

How Rob Edwards is looking to revive Wolves season with tailored plan

Bellegarde exit would be a blow

Wolves have been in very disappointing form this season and losing Bellegarde would be a blow for them. It will only make their fight for survival more difficult.

If he can recover from his injury quickly, he will be able to secure a move to Turkey next month. The player will want to compete at a high level and the move to Besiktas might not be a bad idea for him. He is a talented player with a bright future and if he manages to impress in Turkey, he might be able to secure a big move in future.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves can fight back during the second half of the season and give themselves a chance of surviving in the top flight. They have some quality players at their disposal but they need to raise their performance levels drastically in order to stay in the top flight next season.

Wolves on verge of signing midfielder for free