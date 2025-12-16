(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The debate surrounding Kobbie Mainoo’s reduced role at Manchester United has intensified after a highly visible protest from within the midfielder’s own family, shining a fresh spotlight on Ruben Amorim’s handling of one of England’s brightest young talents.

Mainoo, widely regarded as one of United’s most exciting academy graduates in recent years, has found himself increasingly sidelined this season.

Despite his breakthrough campaign last year and subsequent England recognition, the 20-year-old has made just 12 appearances across all competitions, with only one start to his name.

That solitary start came in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby, while he has yet to begin a single Premier League match under Amorim.

The situation took on added significance during Monday night’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford. While United surrendered control of the game after leading on three separate occasions, Mainoo was again limited to a brief cameo from the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo’s brother targets Ruben Amorim

When he was introduced in the second half, he was met with loud cheers from the home supporters, a clear indication that many fans believe he deserves a greater role.

Shortly after the match, Mainoo’s older brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, made a bold statement that quickly gained traction online.

He attended the game wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words “FREE KOBBIE MAINOO”, later sharing an image of the outfit on Instagram.

🚨👕 Kobbie Mainoo’s brother Jordan on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/laXZEfnQqv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2025

The message was widely interpreted as a direct protest against United’s management and Amorim’s reluctance to trust the young midfielder.

Sources close to the club suggest that Mainoo was already frustrated over his lack of opportunities in the summer, when his request to explore a potential move away from Old Trafford was firmly rejected.

Man United have no intention to let Mainoo leave

United’s hierarchy reportedly viewed him as a key long-term asset, but Amorim’s tactical preferences, particularly his reliance on more experienced midfield profiles, have left Mainoo on the fringes.

The public nature of his brother’s protest has only added to the pressure on Amorim, whose team has drawn criticism for inconsistency and game management issues.

While there is no indication that Mainoo will force an immediate exit, talk of a January loan or summer transfer has already begun to circulate, particularly with clubs in Serie A and the Premier League monitoring his situation.

Fabrizio Romano names surprise Man United January target as second transfer list emerges