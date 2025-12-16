Leicester could cash in on one of their players in January. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are looking to improve their squad during the January transfer window.

They have identified Eiran Cashin from Brighton and Anthony Patterson from Sunderland as targets (via Foxes of Leicester).​

Leicester could use Eiran Cashin

They have been quite vulnerable defensively and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Cashin could prove to be a quality acquisition for them. The Brighton defender will help them tighten up at the back. He has struggled for opportunities at the Premier League club and he will look to get his career back on track. Regular football with Leicester in the Championship would be ideal for Cashin as well.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester City can secure an agreement with Brighton over the next few weeks.

The 24-year-old has previously been on loan at Birmingham City and he knows the Championship well. He could make an immediate impact. His hunger to succeed will be an added bonus for Leicester City if they manage to get the deal done.

Patterson needs a move

Meanwhile, Patterson has struggled for regular opportunities at Sunderland as well. He could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the Foxes.

Patterson was highly rated across England a few years ago, but his stock has plummeted recently.

He is struggling for opportunities at Sunderland, and it would make sense for him to move on. Regular football in the Championship could help him regain his form and confidence. If he manages to impress with Leicester City during the second half of the season, he might be able to secure an impressive move at the end of the season.

Sitting on the bench at Sunderland will not benefit him. He should look to leave the club on loan and play regularly during the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are fighting for their survival in the Championship. Signing quality players in January will certainly boost their chances of staying up. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the two players in the coming weeks. They have the quality to help the Foxes improve and they could make a defining impact during the second half of the campaign.