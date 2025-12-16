(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he is expected to be on the move soon. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to sign him next month.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared to make their move for him in January, and they have already informed the player’s representatives of their desire. It will be interesting to see if they can beat the competition for his signature. More than a dozen clubs are interested in the international, and he is expected to be the “most wanted” free agent of all time.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back. Signing a defender would be a wise decision for them. The Crystal Palace star has himself in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact. He could improve all three teams. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 25-year-old was very close to joining Liverpool at the start of the season, but the move did not work out. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince him to join the club in the coming weeks.

Ibrahima Konate will leave the club on a free transfer, and they need to replace him. The Crystal Palace star could be the ideal replacement.

Guehi will look to join a club where he can play regularly. He will also want to fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool, Chelsea or Tottenham can convince the player of their ambitions.

Chelsea have had multiple defensive problems this season, and they have suffered injury issues at the back. Guehi knows the club well, and bringing their former academy graduate back to the club would be ideal.