Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, as per TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old has done quite well since joining the French outfit, and he is certainly one of the best midfielders in the league this season. He is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for all three clubs.

Manchester United need someone who can break up the opposition attack and protect the back line. The 23-year-old could be ideal for them. He has been outstanding defensively. The player is averaging 3.66 tackles, 7.98 duels won, and 7.76 recoveries per 90 minutes in the league this season.

He is a young player, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for the club.

Jean-Louis Leca, Racing’s Sporting Director, said: “His well-rounded profile and personality, perfectly aligned with our project, convinced us. Thanks to his work rate and ability to get forward, Mamadou is an influential midfielder both defensively and offensively. He also possesses very interesting athletic and technical qualities.”

Similarly, Tottenham need a reliable partner for Joao Palhinha. The African could add defensive steel and physicality in the middle of the park. Tottenham have looked vulnerable defensively this season, and they need to tighten up. Signing the 23-year-old could be ideal for them.

Chelsea already have two quality midfielders like Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Sangare could be the ideal cover for Caicedo.

It will be interesting to see if the French outfit is willing to sanction his departure. He is an important player for them, and losing him would be a blow. However, the Premier League clubs certainly have the financial muscle to submit a lucrative proposal.

Furthermore, convincing the player to join the club might not be too difficult either. He will look to compete at the highest level, and the move to England could be exciting for him. He would get to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Sangare has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could develop into a future star in the right team.