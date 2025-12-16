Pep Guardiola meeting Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Trabzonspor midfielder Christ Inao Oulai.

The 19-year-old midfielder will cost around €40 million, and he is a target for Manchester City as well. Pep Guardiola views him as the ideal replacement for Rodri in the long-term. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can beat them to his signature.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United have already initiated contact with the player’s representatives regarding a move.

They have the financial muscle to pay the asking price as well. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay a premium. The 19-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for the club. Manchester United need a replacement for Casemiro, who has clearly passed his peak. Oulai could be the ideal alternative.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United or Manchester City will be quite exciting for the young midfielder. It would be a step up in his career, and he will test himself at the highest level. Regular football in England could bring out the best in the youngster and help him fulfil his potential.

Both clubs have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development. Meanwhile, Manchester City will be able to offer him Champions League football and the platform to fight for major trophies regularly. It will be interesting to see what the player decides.

Oulai must look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not be ideal for him. He must seek game time assurances before joining a new club.