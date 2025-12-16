Manchester United players lining up before the Sunderland game (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with the move away from Manchester United in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has struggled for gametime at Old Trafford this season, and he needs to leave the club to play more often. He has been linked with multiple clubs, but Manchester United are not keen on letting him leave.

According to TEAMtalk, the player’s relationship with the club has suffered, but Jason Wilcox has already informed him and his representatives that he is not going to be sold in January. It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old can fight back and hold down the starting spot at the club.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. He could develop into a future star for Manchester United, but he needs regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at Manchester United will not benefit him. Several clubs are monitoring his situation, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer. It seems unlikely that the player will be allowed to leave in January. Perhaps a move in the summer might be more feasible.

Mainoo has the quality to compete at the highest level, and he could develop into a star with the right guidance. Joining the right team could bring out the best in him. He needs to focus on his development and play every week. If Manchester United cannot provide him with that opportunity, he should look to force an exit in future.

Ruben Amorim is clearly not a fan of the player, and it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese manager is prepared to give him more opportunities. He is a promising young player with a bright future, and Manchester United could regret forcing him out of the club.