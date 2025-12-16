(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher has been linked with the move away from Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old England international has struggled for regular opportunities, and he might need to leave in January in order to play more often. Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in signing the player.

According to TEAMtalk, the player is open to a loan move in January, and Manchester United are receptive to the idea of signing him temporarily as well. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. The 25-year-old knows the Premier League well, and he could make an immediate impact. He will add physicality, drive and walk rate to the side.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Newcastle are keen on the player as well. It will be interesting to see what the 25-year-old decides. He will look to join a club where he will be able to compete at a high-level and play regularly. All three clubs could provide him with that platform.

Tottenham and Newcastle will be able to offer him Champions League football as opposed to Manchester United. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He is a quality player who has shown his ability in English football with Chelsea and Crystal Palace. There is no doubt that he could improve all three teams.

Gallagher has been praised by Terry Gibson recently: “He’s been fabulous. A bit overlooked because we’ve got Marcus Rashford and we’ve got Jude Bellingham. “He’s been overlooked when it comes to the English contingent that are playing in La Liga. But he’s been really good.”

He has not been a regular starter for Atletico Madrid, but he remains a useful player for them. Letting him leave in the middle of the season might not appeal to them. They will hope to fight for trophies, and they need to keep their squad intact.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United, Tottenham or Newcastle follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player in January.