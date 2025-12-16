(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a January swoop for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, as the club looks to outmaneuver Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for one of the Premier League’s most dynamic wide forwards.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United have been monitoring the 25-year-old Ghanaian for months and are now seriously considering making a move, even though their original winter transfer priority remains strengthening the midfield.

Sources close to Old Trafford indicate that manager Rúben Amorim is open to diversifying United’s recruitment strategy in January, should the right attacking opportunity arise.

While Amorim has repeatedly stressed the need for a ball-carrying midfielder, the chance to secure a Premier League-proven winger with versatility like Semenyo is proving too tempting to ignore.

Ruben Amorim is looking to sign Antoine Semenyo

Amorim reportedly sees Semenyo as a player who could offer tactical flexibility, not only as a right-sided winger but also in a wing-back role, given his explosive pace, pressing ability, and defensive work rate.

Semenyo has developed into one of the Cherries’ most reliable attacking threats. His seven goals and three assists in 15 league appearances this season underline his productivity.

The Bournemouth attacker was on the scoresheet in the dramatic 4-4 thriller at Old Trafford on Monday night.

At 25, Semenyo is entering the peak years of his career and has earned praise for his powerful running, composure in transition, and ability to stretch defenses.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has described him as a “difference-maker,” but also admitted recently that keeping hold of key players during the January window could prove difficult if major bids arrive.

Man United face intense competition for Semenyo

Liverpool and Manchester City have both been long-term admirers of Semenyo.

For Liverpool, his name has resurfaced as uncertainty continues to swirl around Mohamed Salah’s future, while Pep Guardiola reportedly views Semenyo as a potential rotational option to ease the workload on Phil Foden and Jérémy Doku.

However, United’s willingness to move early could put them in the driving seat.

With Amorim keen to inject fresh energy into a squad struggling for consistency, a January move is under active discussion.

Bournemouth are expected to demand around £65 million, the same as Semenyo’s reported release clause.

