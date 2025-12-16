(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain firmly in the race to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, despite Liverpool and Manchester City both pushing hard for his signature.

That is according to the latest from Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas and Rob Dorsett who share the latest on the much talked about transfer saga.

Several Premier League clubs are interested in signing Semenyo in the January transfer window.

Liverpool have previously been currently considered favourites, with reports suggesting the Reds have already opened official talks with Bournemouth.

It has also been claimed that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Semenyo, matching an offer already put forward by Manchester City, who are also said to have terms in place.

Arsenal have also been linked with the Ghana international, although reports indicate the Gunners may need to offload players before making a formal move.

Manchester United remain in the race for Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United’s interest in Semenyo is long-standing. The Red Devils are understood to have had an approach turned down by the player last summer, after which he went on to sign a new contract with Bournemouth.

Despite that setback, United have not walked away and are said to remain serious contenders in the race.

As per Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola’s side are leading the race to land him but Man United are ‘firmly in the race’.

Ruben Amorim is actively targeting a new attacker in January, and there is belief within Old Trafford that triggering Semenyo’s £65 million release clause is an opportunity worth considering.

However, finances remain a significant obstacle. Sky Sports report that spending £65m mid-season could have serious repercussions on Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.

Semenyo could be a great signing for Manchester United

Semenyo would no doubt be an excellent addition. The 26-year-old recently showcased his quality against United, scoring during Bournemouth’s dramatic 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Across all competitions this season, Semenyo has registered seven goals and three assists in 16 appearances, underlining his growing influence at Premier League level.

One of his biggest strengths is his versatility. Semenyo is capable of playing as a central forward, on either wing, or in advanced midfield roles, consistently delivering goal contributions from multiple positions.

While previous reports have suggested the player may favour a move to Liverpool, his future remains open.

Whether Semenyo ends up joining Arne Slot’s Liverpool or makes the switch to either Manchester clubs is expected to become clearer as the January window approaches.