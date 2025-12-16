(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has added fresh fuel to the growing uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool, admitting he struggles to see the Egyptian superstar still wearing red next season.

Speaking candidly during a wide-ranging discussion on Liverpool’s current situation, the former Reds defender suggested that the coming months could define not only Salah’s legacy at Anfield, but also the club’s direction under mounting pressure.

The Egyptian attacker has been involved in a controversy recently after he voiced his concern over his treatment by manager Arne Slot.

Salah even claimed that someone at the club is throwing him under the bus.

He was dropped for three matches by Slot and he did not hold back in expressing his concern.

Since then, after his peace talks with the club, he came back into the side and appeared against Brighton as a substitute.

Jamie Carragher feels Salah will leave in the summer

Carragher feels that Salah is not going to be at Liverpool next season.

“I don’t see Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool next season,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“The big thing in my mind is, are we going to see Mo Salah from now to the end of the season? Now, we know he’s now going to AFCON, AFCON will finish mid-January.”

Importantly, Carragher dismissed the idea of a romantic European move for Salah.

“Mo Salah’s not going to move and leave Liverpool to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid, I just mentioned the Saudi League.”

Salah’s imminent departure for the Africa Cup of Nations has only intensified speculation.

The 33-year-old will be absent during a crucial period of Liverpool’s season, potentially missing Premier League and cup fixtures at a time when margins are tight and pressure on manager Arne Slot continues to grow.

Carragher hinted that the combination of international commitments, ongoing tension behind the scenes, and growing interest from abroad could push all parties toward a decisive break.

He added: “Now, Liverpool, in the second half of the season, they could get to an FA Cup final, they could get to a Champions League final… Can you imagine Mo Salah in Saudi Arabia watching Liverpool in a Champions League final?”

Liverpool have big decisions to make next year

Salah is entering the final stage of his prime, Liverpool are balancing finances and squad evolution, and Saudi clubs are offering contracts that could redefine the final chapter of his career.

Carragher’s comments reflect a growing belief within the game that, unless there is a dramatic reconciliation and clarity over Salah’s role, this season may represent the end of an era at Anfield.

As Liverpool chase silverware and Salah prepares for AFCON, the next few months could determine whether one of the Premier League’s most iconic partnerships reaches a fitting conclusion or drifts toward an inevitable farewell.

