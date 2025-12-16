Sunderland managed to beat Newcastle United in the Premier League recently but the Magpies are well ahead of their rivals in other aspects.

Newcastle are currently one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have a talented squad at their disposal. They managed to win the English League Cup last season and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League right now.

Furthermore, Newcastle have taken giant strides commercially as well.

Newcastle ahead of Sunderland

According to finance expert Adam Williams, Sunderland are unlikely to be able to compete with Newcastle anytime soon, especially commercially.

Newcastle are miles ahead of their rivals in terms of revenue and they are likely to announce £100 million worth of commercial income soon. They also have the biggest match-day revenue outside of the big six clubs.

Williams believes that Sunderland will have to work extremely hard in order to catch them commercially and it will take quite a bit of time.

Williams said to Geordie Boot Boys: “They’re not going to be worth anywhere near the same as Newcastle any time soon, but as a proportion of the owner’s overall portfolio, they are more important. “All that said, Newcastle are still miles ahead of Sunderland in terms of revenues and their ability and capacity to spend. They are going to become the first non-Big Six club in history to break the £100m mark in terms of commercial income. They are also the biggest matchday revenue generators outside the Big Six.”

Can Sunderland catch up?

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland can continue performing at a high level this season and secure safety in the Premier League.

They will need to remain in the top flight for years and they might need a substantial cash injection from new owners as well if they want to catch up with Newcastle in future.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be disappointed with the way their season has unfolded so far. They are in the mid table positions and they will look to bounce back strongly and finish in a respectable position this season.

They have quality players at their disposal and the fans will demand a lot more from their team.

Gary Neville slams Newcastle approach for defeat to Sunderland