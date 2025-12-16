Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been dealt a devastating injury setback after defender Dan Burn was diagnosed with a punctured lung and a broken rib, ruling him out of action for up to six weeks, according to Daily Mail.

The injury leaves Eddie Howe’s side severely short of defensive options, with only four senior defenders currently fit and available.

The incident occurred during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in the heated Wear-Tyne derby, when Burn was involved in a nasty collision with Black Cats full-back Nordi Mukiele just before half-time.

Mukiele was booked for the challenge after his knee appeared to drive into Burn’s midsection during a sliding tackle.

Newcastle United suffer Dan Burn injury blow

Burn, visibly in discomfort, attempted to play on for a few minutes before signaling to the bench that he could not continue. He was substituted in the 42nd minute and taken straight down the tunnel for treatment.

During the interval, medical staff became concerned when the 33-year-old complained that he was struggling to breathe.

He was immediately transported to a local hospital, where scans confirmed the extent of his injuries, a punctured lung and rib fracture.

Burn’s absence further complicates an already dire situation for the Magpies’ backline.

Sven Botman remains sidelined with a persistent back issue, Kieran Trippier is battling a hamstring strain, and Emil Krafth continues his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

That leaves Newcastle with only Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, and Matt Targett as fit senior defenders, a major concern with a congested fixture list ahead in both domestic and European competitions.

Magpies could enter the market for a defensive signing

The injury crisis could force Newcastle to accelerate plans for defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Burn has been an integral part of Howe’s defensive setup. His leadership, aerial dominance, and ability to operate both as a centre-back and left-back have made him one of the first names on the team sheet.

His absence will not only affect the team defensively but also reduce their physical presence in set-piece situations, an area where Burn’s height and timing have been invaluable.

