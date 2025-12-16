Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United looks on after losing a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manuel Ugarte has been linked with the move away from Manchester United, and OGC Nice are keen on him.

According to a report from JeunesFooteux, OGC Nice have already enquired about the midfielder, but the player is not keen on the move. They were hoping to sign him on loan. It will be interesting to see if the midfielder stays at Manchester United beyond the January window.

He is not a key player for the club, and he needs to play more often. A move in January could be ideal for Ugarte. Regular football could help him regain his form and confidence. He has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Old Trafford. He was highly rated during his time in Portugal, but the move to England has not worked out for him.

He is still relatively young, and he has plenty of time to fulfil his potential. Joining the right team could bring out the best in him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could look to get rid of the player for the right price. They need an upgrade on him if they want to fight for major trophies. Letting the Uruguayan International leave the club would be ideal for them. It will be interesting to see if any other club is willing to come forward and provide him with an exit in January.

A loan move could be ideal for the player. It could help him get back to his past once again. Even if he fails to succeed at Manchester United, the English club will be able to offload him permanently for a reasonable amount of money at the end of the season.