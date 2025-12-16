Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to accelerate their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, with the 26-year-old emerging as a prime candidate to reinforce their defense.

According to Bild, Bayern view Schlotterbeck as a strategic alternative to Dayot Upamecano, whose contract situation remains unresolved amid strong interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The situation surrounding Upamecano has caused growing concern within Bayern’s hierarchy.

Negotiations over a contract extension have stalled in recent months, with reports suggesting that the French defender’s wage demands have yet to be met.

Both Real Madrid and PSG are believed to have made informal approaches, indicating they could make a serious move if he becomes available in the summer.

Bayern Munich step up Schlotterbeck chase

In light of this uncertainty, Bayern have begun exploring defensive reinforcements, with Schlotterbeck now top of the shortlist.

Dortmund could face a tough decision if Bayern formalise their interest. The Bavarians are said to be willing to offer around €50 million, a fee that might be difficult for BVB to refuse given their financial limitations compared to their title rivals.

Bayern have a long history of signing key talents from Dortmund, including Mats Hummels, Mario Götze, and Robert Lewandowski, and could now add Schlotterbeck to that list.

Liverpool & Barcelona are also showing interest

Bayern are not alone in their admiration for Schlotterbeck. Both Liverpool and Barcelona have been monitoring his development closely over the past year.

Liverpool’s scouting team values Schlotterbeck’s ball-playing ability, viewing him as an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s system, while Barcelona see him as a long-term replacement for Ronald Araújo, should the Uruguayan depart.

Nevertheless, Bayern’s financial strength and domestic familiarity give them a clear advantage.

