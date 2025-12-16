(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a bold managerial change that could see former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández take over from Thomas Frank, according to Fichajes.

The North London club’s hierarchy is said to be increasingly concerned about the team’s form and lack of tactical identity under Frank, who only took charge last summer.

Tottenham’s start to life under the Danish manager has been far from convincing. The team has managed just 10 wins in 25 matches across all competitions, and Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest is being described by many as the lowest point of the season.

The loss, coupled with several flat performances in recent weeks, has intensified speculation about Frank’s future at the club.

Tottenham have been inconsistent this season

While Frank was initially seen as a progressive appointment, a manager capable of implementing a balanced, possession-based style, Spurs’ recent displays have been inconsistent and uninspired.

Senior club figures have grown frustrated with the lack of progress and are questioning whether Frank can deliver long-term success.

Xavi Hernández has emerged as a serious candidate to replace Frank should Tottenham decide to make a change mid-season.

The former Barcelona manager is currently available and is believed to be open to a Premier League challenge.

Tottenham’s board reportedly view Xavi as a strategic, long-term investment, rather than a short-term fix.

His track record of promoting youth, emphasising technical football, and maintaining a clear tactical identity is seen by them as principles that can help the club move forward and progress.

Could Xavi move to the Premier League?

Despite his pedigree as a Barcelona legend, Xavi’s managerial tenure in Spain drew mixed reviews.

While he won La Liga in 2023 and helped stabilize the team after years of turmoil, critics argued that his methods lacked consistency against elite European opposition.

However, his commitment to tactical discipline and player development has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe, including Tottenham.

For now, Tottenham’s hierarchy is said to be adopting a wait-and-see approach but more results like the defeat against Forest will raise questions over the future of Frank.

