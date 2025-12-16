(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United have had a season to forget so far.

They are fighting for survival in the Premier League and Richard Keys believes that their decision to get rid of David Moyes has cost them dearly.

In his blog, Keys wrote: “How West Ham must be missing the Moyes days – top half finishes and trophies. As we often say – be careful what you wish for.”

David Moyes did well at West Ham

The Scottish manager helped West Ham United win the UEFA Europa Conference League and he helped them secure a top-half finish as well. However, he was shown the door, and none of the West Ham managers have managed to do a decent job since his departure.

Keys believes that West Ham should have stuck with Moyes and allowed him to build a team for the long term.

West Ham have spent a lot of money in recent windows, but they have not been able to perform at a high level.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the best out of their players and bounce back strongly during the second half of the campaign.

Can West Ham turn it around?

It is clear that they have a team capable of pushing for a place in the top half. However, they have not been able to get the best out of their squad. They have brought in a quality manager like Nuno Espirito Santo. It remains to be seen whether he can help turn things around.

He will need help during the January window and West Ham should look to invest in a reliable finisher. A quality striker could make a big difference for them.

Going down to the Championship would be a disastrous blow for West Ham. A club of their stature should be competing in the Premier League regularly. They have shown signs of improvement under their new manager and it will be interesting to see if they can turn things around and put together an impressive run of results now.

Meanwhile, Moyes has done reasonably well at Everton and they will be hoping to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season.