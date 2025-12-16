(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Manchester United are increasingly expected to part ways with Ruben Amorim before next season, according to a reliable insider.

Sources close to Old Trafford claim the club’s hierarchy believe the Portuguese coach is not the right man to lead their long-term rebuild, with discussions already underway over his replacement as pressure mounts both on and off the pitch.

Manchester United make Ruben Amorim decision

According to the insider, the decision has effectively been made behind closed doors. The source claims there is a ‘growing belief’ among the Manchester United hierarchy that the Amorim experiment has failed.

In a move that will likely dominate the back pages, Oliver Glasner has been identified as the primary target.

The Crystal Palace manager, who has earned plaudits for his work at Selhurst Park, is reportedly ‘desperate’ to take the reins at Old Trafford.

The report suggests that Oliver Glasner is certain to leave Palace this summer, making him a prime candidate for the United board.

The pressure on Ruben Amorim has intensified following a series of lackluster results.

However, the issues extend beyond the pitch. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the manager’s future, Manchester United have seen several key transfer targets slip away, with players reluctant to commit to a project in flux.

This instability has forced the board’s hand. As per the insider, the club is ready to sack Amorim if results do not drastically improve.

Contingency plans are already in motion; if the situation becomes untenable before the season ends, United are prepared to appoint a temporary manager to steer the ship until Glasner can potentially take over in the summer.

Could Michael Carrick return if Ruben Amorim is sacked?

If Amorim is dismissed mid-season, there is a possibility Manchester United could once again turn to Michael Carrick as a temporary solution.

The Old Trafford dugout is familiar territory for the former United midfielder.

After retiring in 2018, Carrick moved directly into coaching and served as an assistant manager under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, gaining nearly four years of elite Premier League experience.

That period proved crucial when Carrick was appointed caretaker manager in November 2021 following Solskjaer’s departure.

Charged with stabilising a struggling side under intense media scrutiny, Carrick delivered impressive results during his brief spell in charge.

He remained unbeaten across three matches, including two Premier League fixtures.

His tactical approach was widely praised, particularly after guiding United to a resilient 1-1 draw away at Chelsea and a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Arsenal.

If Manchester United opt for a short-term fix before making a permanent appointment, Carrick’s previous success as caretaker could make him a natural option once again.