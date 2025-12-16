(Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s long-standing reputation for developing elite young talent is once again under the spotlight, with Tyrique George emerging as a player who could leave the club in January.

The highly rated 19-year-old winger is understood to be increasingly frustrated by his lack of first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge and is now actively pushing for a permanent move away in order to accelerate his development, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

George has been a standout performer at youth level for Chelsea, earning praise for his pace, directness, and ability to operate effectively on either flank, though his preference remains the left wing.

Tyrique George has struggled for playing time at Chelsea

Despite being regularly involved in training with the senior squad and featuring in cup matchday squads, consistent minutes under Enzo Maresca have been hard to come by.

The youngster has just featured in four Premier League matches this season.

With Chelsea boasting an overcrowded attacking department and continuing to invest heavily in established wide players, George and his representatives believe the time is right to seek a new challenge.

Interest in the teenager is widespread. In England, Leeds United, Everton, Fulham, Southampton, and Crystal Palace are all monitoring his situation closely, viewing him as a high-upside signing capable of developing into a Premier League regular.

Fulham, in particular, have a long-standing admiration for George and came close to securing his signature on deadline day in the summer.

A proposed £22 million deal collapsed late in negotiations, but that valuation is now seen as the benchmark Chelsea will work from when talks resume in January.

Interest is rising in the Blues winger

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig and Roma are also firmly in the picture. Leipzig’s interest is believed to be driven by their track record of nurturing young attacking talent, offering George a clear pathway in a development-focused environment that has previously benefitted players like Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo.

Roma, meanwhile, see him as a long-term project who could thrive in Serie A under a more structured tactical system, with sources suggesting the Italian club are exploring creative financial solutions to make a deal viable.

Crucially, George’s camp has drawn a clear line: they want a permanent transfer, not another loan, and any move must include assurances over regular starts and a defined role in the first-team setup.

With multiple clubs preparing to make their move and Chelsea unlikely to stand in his way if their valuation is met, George’s exit in January is looking highly likely.

