(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing to step up their pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi as Pep Guardiola looks to reshape his defensive unit with elite Premier League talent.

The England international has emerged as one of the most coveted defenders in the domestic game, and City view him as a long-term solution capable of thriving in Guardiola’s demanding tactical system, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Guéhi has been placed near the top of Man City’s defensive shortlist as the club plans for the next phase of its squad evolution.

While City have enjoyed remarkable success in recent seasons, Guardiola is understood to be keen on refreshing certain areas of the team, particularly in defense, where questions have been raised over depth.

Man City are looking for more defensive depth

With players such as John Stones and Nathan Ake managing fitness concerns and entering later stages of their careers, City’s recruitment team has been tasked with identifying defenders who can combine immediate impact with long-term value.

Guéhi fits that profile perfectly. Since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea, the 25-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs.

He has captained Palace on numerous occasions, showcasing leadership and class. The defender has made 147 appearances in the Premier League which shows he is experienced at the top level.

Those traits are particularly attractive to Guardiola, whose system relies heavily on defenders being comfortable on the ball and tactically intelligent.

City face competition from Liverpool

City are not alone in their admiration. Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring Guéhi closely as they assess options to refresh their own backline in the coming seasons.

With Virgil van Dijk into his thirties and uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté’s long-term future, the Reds see Guéhi as a potential cornerstone of their next defensive era.

This sets up a fascinating battle between two of the Premier League’s dominant forces, with both clubs eager to secure a proven, homegrown defender who is already established at the highest level.

Elsewhere in Europe, Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation closely and could enter the race to sign him next year.

Man City have edge over Liverpool in the race to sign £65 million Premier League star