(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Napoli are preparing to open fresh talks with the representatives of Kobbie Mainoo as they step up their pursuit of the Manchester United midfielder, according to transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

The 20-year-old England international has found regular first-team minutes hard to come by this season under manager Rúben Amorim, prompting speculation about a potential move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

Sources in Italy claim that Napoli are keen to negotiate a loan deal for Mainoo until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The reigning Serie A champions, managed by Antonio Conte, are in the market for a versatile midfielder capable of injecting energy and creativity into their side as they look to close the gap on league leaders Inter Milan.

Kobbie Mainoo has an admirer in Antonio Conte

Conte, who has long admired English midfielders for their tactical awareness and work rate, is said to be personally involved in the discussions.

Napoli see Mainoo as an ideal fit for their high-intensity system and a potential solution to their recent midfield injury concerns.

At Old Trafford, the situation remains more complex. While Manchester United value Mainoo highly as one of their brightest academy graduates, his limited involvement this season, coupled with his desire for more playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, has made a temporary move plausible.

United’s hierarchy, led by director Jason Wilcox and INEOS sporting chief Sir Dave Brailsford, are expected to assess the club’s midfield depth before making a final decision.

Mainoo is frustrated at Man United

Amorim has publicly praised Mainoo’s talent but hinted that the youngster’s best role overlaps with that of Bruno Fernandes, making consistent minutes difficult to guarantee.

Amorim reportedly wants to keep the player as part of the rotation but understands his frustration over the lack of regular starts.

For Mainoo, the coming weeks could be decisive. Having impressed during pre-season and in flashes last term, he remains regarded as one of England’s most promising midfielders.

If a deal materialises, the loan could provide Mainoo with the platform to develop further and compete at the highest level of Italian football.

