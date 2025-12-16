(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

AS Roma are exploring the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Mathys Tel as part of their January plans to reinforce their attacking options, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The Italian club, under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini, are keen to bolster their frontline amid growing uncertainty surrounding their current striking depth and long-term planning.

The 20-year-old French forward, who joined Spurs from Bayern Munich last summer, has impressed in flashes under Thomas Frank but has struggled to cement a consistent starting role in North London.

Roma view Tel as a dynamic and versatile attacker capable of playing across the front line, a player who could inject pace, creativity, and youthful energy into their squad as they look to push for a Champions League qualification spot.

Roma are looking at Tottenham star to add depth

The Giallorossi have been searching for reinforcements in attack, with Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United previously identified as a priority target.

However, reports in both Italy and England suggest that the Red Devils have no intention of letting Zirkzee leave in January, preferring to reassess his situation in the summer.

This has forced Roma to pivot toward alternative options, with Tel emerging as a serious name under consideration.

While no formal contact has yet been made between Roma and Tottenham, the Italian club’s recruitment team is closely monitoring Tel’s situation.

Mathys Tel is looking for more playing time

Tel remains highly rated but has faced stiff competition for minutes, with the likes of Richarlison and other Spurs attackers.

Frank has used him mainly as an impact substitute, a role that could prompt the young Frenchman to consider opportunities elsewhere in search of regular football.

Spurs are not actively looking to sell Tel but could consider a loan deal if it helps accelerate his development, particularly if the club manages to secure an additional attacking reinforcement in January.

