Sevilla attacker Ruben Vargas has been linked with a move away from the club, and multiple Premier League clubs are keen on him.

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leeds United are all monitoring his progress, and they could look to make a move for him. According to Fichajes, Leeds are already preparing a €20 million offer to sign the 27-year-old attacker.

It will be interesting to see if Sevilla are prepared to sanction his departure.

Leeds eyeing Ruben Vargas

Leeds could use more quality on the flanks, and signing the La Liga attacker could prove to be a wise decision. Signing a quality player in January could improve their chances of surviving in the Premier League as well. They are currently fighting for survival.

Spurs are looking to add more depth on the flanks as well. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to follow up on their interest with an official proposal. The 27-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining a big club like Tottenham. They will be able to provide him with Champions League football and the platform to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Villa and Newcastle also keen on Vargas

Villa and Newcastle are also looking to add more players to their sides. They will be hoping to compete in European football regularly, and they need to improve their team. The 27-year-old is expected to be a very useful acquisition for them. He will add pace, player and unpredictability. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

If Leeds can convince Sevilla to accept the €20 million offer, it could prove to be a reasonable investment. The player is at the peak of his career, and he could justify the outlay in future.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.