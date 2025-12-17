Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in improving the defensive unit with the signing of Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan.

A report from FCInterNews claims Enzo Maresca is an admirer of the defender, and he wants to bring the player to England. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Meanwhile, they will face competition from London rivals Tottenham as well. Fabio Paratici is a fan of the Italian defender, and he would love to bring him to Tottenham.

Bastoni has been linked with Liverpool in recent months.

Chelsea keen on Alessandro Bastoni

Chelsea have looked quite vulnerable defensively this season, and they need quality central defenders. Signing the Italian would be ideal for them. He is a quality player who has proven himself in Italy and in the Champions League. He could make an immediate impact in the Premier League as well.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they could certainly use more quality in the side. The Italian can help them improve, and his ability to operate in a back four as well as a back three would give them some much-needed tactical flexibility as well.

It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Bastoni could fancy a move

Bastoni is at the peak of his powers, and he could be attracted to the idea of taking on a new challenge. The move to Chelsea or Tottenham could be exciting for him. He can compete at the highest level, and he will look to fight for major trophies with the London clubs.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan values him highly, and they will not want to lose the player easily. He is an important player for them, and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies. They need to keep players like him at the club.

Chelsea or Tottenham might have to come forward with a lucrative proposal to get the deal done.