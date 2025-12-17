(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have begun internal contingency planning amid growing uncertainty over Oliver Glasner’s long-term future at Selhurst Park, with Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior identified as one of three leading candidates should the Eagles fail to agree a new contract with their current manager.



According to GiveMeSport, Palace remain hopeful of retaining Glasner, but his reluctance to commit to an extension has prompted the club to quietly explore alternative options.

Glasner, who has also been linked with Manchester United, is refusing to commit his future to Palace.

Glasner’s impact since arriving in south London has been significant. Under his guidance, Palace’s performances have improved notably, both in terms of results and tactical cohesion.

Oliver Glasner has been a huge success at Crystal Palace

The Austrian manager has guided them to the FA Cup and Community Shield glory this year.

His work has not gone unnoticed across Europe, with rival clubs monitoring his progress, a factor that has complicated Palace’s efforts to secure his future.

Club officials are understood to be keen to reward Glasner’s success with a new deal, viewing him as one of the most effective managers in Palace’s recent history.

Despite that optimism, Palace are aware of the need for responsible succession planning. As part of that process, Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior has been discussed internally and is seen as an attractive stylistic fit.

Rosenior’s appeal lies largely in his tactical alignment with Glasner, as both coaches operate similar systems built around structure, pressing discipline, and positional balance.

Palace are preparing for life without Glasner

Palace believe this continuity would allow for a smoother transition should a managerial change become unavoidable.

Rosenior’s work at Strasbourg has earned widespread praise, particularly given the club’s emphasis on developing young talent within the BlueCo ownership model.

However, prising the Englishman away would be far from straightforward. BlueCo, the consortium that owns both Strasbourg and Chelsea, have previously rebuffed approaches for Rosenior.

Alongside Rosenior, Palace are also considering Rayo Vallecano head coach Iñigo Pérez and Getafe’s José Bordalás.

While Rosenior represents an exciting and logical option, convincing Strasbourg and BlueCo to part ways with him would be a significant challenge.

