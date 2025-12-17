Ruben Amorim and the Man United logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly launched an internal investigation after sensitive tactical details involving Ruben Amorim’s plans were leaked on the day of their Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

According to the Daily Mail, information about a potential tweak to Amorim’s preferred 3-2-4-1 system began circulating publicly on Monday afternoon, just hours before kick-off, raising serious concerns within the club.

United officials are believed to be frustrated that such specific strategic information became public so close to matchday, particularly given the competitive margins at Premier League level.

Man United are looking to find the mole at the club

The club fear that the leak may have provided Bournemouth with valuable advance insight into United’s intended approach, potentially allowing Andoni Iraola’s side to prepare counter-measures or adjust their pressing and defensive structure accordingly.

Sources close to Old Trafford suggest the inquiry is being taken seriously, with United keen to identify exactly how the information left the club and who may have been responsible.

While leaks to the media are not uncommon in modern football, Man United view the timing and detail of this revelation as especially damaging.

Tactical flexibility and surprise are considered key components of Amorim’s philosophy, and any compromise in that area is seen as undermining the manager’s authority and competitive edge.

Amorim, who has built his reputation on a structured but adaptable system, has often emphasised the importance of internal discipline and trust.

Amorim is ready to make changes

During his time in Portugal, he was known to run a tight ship, with limited information escaping the training ground.

United’s hierarchy are therefore eager to ensure that similar standards are upheld at Carrington, particularly as the club attempts to establish a clearer identity under new leadership.

As the season progresses and pressure intensifies, the club know that maintaining internal unity and discretion will be just as important as performances on the pitch.

The Red Devils were involved in a 4-4 draw against Bournemouth on Monday, a match in which they took the lead three times but still could not win.

Sources: Man United have five names on their list of January clear-out plan