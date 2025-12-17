(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Leeds United are set to alter their January transfer strategy, with reports suggesting the club will now prioritise signing a new striker on a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

The strategic change comes as manager Daniel Farke finds success with a new tactical setup, reducing the immediate need for a big-money front man.

Leeds United prefer loan move for a striker in January

According to a new report from Football Insider, Leeds United are only likely to sign a new striker on a temporary basis when the winter window opens.

Bringing in a prolific goalscorer had been viewed as a priority for the Whites for several weeks, but a recent change in formation has reportedly shifted the club’s recruitment focus.

Farke has recently deployed a 3-5-2 system, pairing summer signing Lukas Nmecha alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the top of the pitch.

The duo has struck up a promising partnership, offering a balance of physicality and pace that has breathed new life into the Leeds attack.

As per Football Insider’s sources, while the club remains keen on adding depth to their forward line, the effectiveness of the Nmecha-Calvert-Lewin axis means a permanent striker is no longer considered an emergency requirement.

Instead, the hierarchy will look for a cost-effective loan solution to provide cover for the remainder of the campaign.

Premier League return struggles continue for Leeds

Despite the recent tactical optimism, Leeds United’s return to the Premier League has largely failed to live up to pre-season expectations.

The West Yorkshire outfit has found the step up in quality difficult to manage, struggling to find consistency in both results and performances.

As it stands, Leeds sit precariously in 17th place in the Premier League table, sitting just above the drop zone with 16 points.

The narrow cushion separates them from the relegation places, and fans are growing increasingly anxious that the club could slip back into the Championship if form does not improve significantly during the crucial festive period.

Gary O’Neil linked as potential Farke replacement

While the recent uptick in performances has bought Daniel Farke some much-needed breathing room, his long-term future at Elland Road remains the subject of intense speculation.

Reports indicate that while the club is currently willing to stick with the German manager, the pressure has not entirely dissipated.

Should results take a downturn again, contingency plans are reportedly in place.

It is understood that former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has been shortlisted as a potential replacement if the board decides to part ways with Farke.

If Leeds’ recent performances can translate into positive results as well, there is a chance Farke could be replaced.