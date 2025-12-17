Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in selling the Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz, as per Fichajes.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for Crystal Palace since joining the club, and the Colombian has been linked with big clubs recently. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea managed to sign him.

He is highly rated at Crystal Palace, and they will not want to lose him in the middle of the season. It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality right back. Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have not been able to impress, and Liverpool are still seeking a quality alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Munoz is excellent defensively, and he is equally effective going forward. He could be the ideal replacement for the former Liverpool star.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need an alternative to Diogo Dalot, who has not managed to develop into the star he was expected to be. It remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford outfit decides to make a move for the 29-year-old South American. The opportunity to join them could be exciting for the player.

Finally, Chelsea are keeping tabs on him as well. They already have players like Reece James and Malo Gusto. It would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in another right back. They should look to bring in a quality central defender instead.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has previously described the 29-year-old as “something special”, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the best teams in the league. This could be his final opportunity to join a big club. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.