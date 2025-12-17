(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United insiders have firmly pushed back against suggestions that the club were open to selling Bruno Fernandes last summer, insisting that the Portuguese playmaker has always remained central to their long-term vision.

Despite strong and well-documented interest from Saudi Pro League heavyweights, senior figures at Old Trafford are understood to have been united in their desire to retain the club captain and build around him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Reports of Saudi interest in Fernandes intensified during the previous transfer window, with Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad all exploring the possibility of a blockbuster move.

The financial packages on offer were significant, and from the outside it appeared that United could be tempted to cash in on a player approaching his thirties.

Man United had no intention to sell Bruno Fernandes

However, club sources insist there was never a genuine appetite to sell.

As things stand, there is still no desire within United’s leadership to part ways with Fernandes, who remains a cornerstone of the club’s sporting project under Ruben Amorim and the INEOS-led football structure.

Internally, Fernandes is viewed not just as a creative leader on the pitch, but as a standard-setter in training and a crucial figure in maintaining dressing-room culture during a period of transition.

The situation has been complicated by Fernandes’ own recent comments, which hinted at a sense that the club may have been open to his departure.

Those remarks sparked debate among supporters and pundits, but they sit alongside earlier statements from the midfielder that painted a very different picture.

Speaking in October, Fernandes was clear about the conversations he had behind the scenes.

“The manager spoke with me,” Fernandes said at the time. “He said I was still part of the project. He wanted me to stay. The club said the same. I felt that I was still part of the plan.”

Fernandes had interest from Saudi Arabia

That message aligns with what United insiders are now reiterating. While Saudi interest remains active and is expected to resurface again in future windows, Fernandes himself ultimately decided that a move last summer was not the right step.

Family considerations played a major role, as did his determination to remain in European football ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he hopes to play a key role for Portugal.

It is understood that Fernandes communicated this decision directly to the Saudi clubs involved, making it clear that while he was flattered by the interest, his priority was continuity at the highest level in Europe.

United, for their part, welcomed that stance and continue to see him as a central figure in their plans both on and off the pitch.

