Manchester United are reportedly favourites to sign the RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

The 23-year-old has done quite well in France, and he has attracted the attention of Chelsea and Tottenham as well. As per TEAMtalk, the player is excited about the possibility of playing for the Red Devils. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Tottenham try to change his mind with a lucrative offer.

Man United need Mamadou Sangare

It is no secret that Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park. They need someone who will add defensive cover and physicality to the side. The 23-year-old would be ideal. He is excellent when it comes to winning the ball back, and he will add a drive to the side as well.

Manchester United need upgrades on Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. Both players have been underwhelming, and Manchester United cannot hope to fight for major trophies with them. Signing a couple of quality midfielders should be a priority for them. The 23-year-old certainly has the physicality and technical attributes for the Premier League, and he could be an asset for Manchester United.

He is likely to get regular opportunities at Old Trafford as well.

Chelsea and Spurs keen on Sangare

On the other hand, Chelsea already have quality midfielders, and they might not be able to guarantee him first-team football every week. It is no surprise that Sangare is excited about joining Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more quality in the middle of the park as well. They need defensive steel and physicality. The Ligue 1 star certainly fits the profile, and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can convince him to join.

Moving to the Premier League would be ideal for the young midfielder. It would be a huge step up for him, and it could help him improve as a player.