Ruben Neves has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old is on the radar of Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham United. According to a report from TeamTalk, Manchester United and Newcastle have already spoken to intermediaries regarding a potential move for the Portuguese International next month.

On the other hand, West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has worked with the player, and he would love to reunite with Neves. It will be interesting to see where the player ends up. There is no doubt that he is a quality midfielder, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for all three clubs.

Man United need Ruben Neves

Manchester United need more control in the middle of the park, and the Portuguese International would provide that. Neves is an excellent passer from the deep, and he will add creativity to the side as well. In addition to that, he is extremely lethal with his long-range shooting, and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. Neves has 15 goals to his name since joining Al-Hilal.

Newcastle and West Ham are also keen on Neves

Newcastle need more creativity in the side as well, and Neves could be the ideal partner for Bruno Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. He could help Newcastle improve further and cement their place in Europe next season.

Neves has played under Nuno in the past, and it will be interesting to see if he is keen on a reunion. West Ham are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need as much quality as they can get. Signing the 28-year-old in January could prove to be a masterstroke. He could help them run the game from the middle of the park and transform them.