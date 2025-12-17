Ruben Amorim looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been linked with multiple clubs. According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on the player as well. He has been in outstanding form this season, and Manchester United are hoping to sign him to complete their attacking Trident alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The player has a £65 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. The report claims that they are preparing the necessary paperwork for the January transfer.

The African can operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a bigger club. The move to Manchester United will be exciting for him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester City need more quality on the flanks as well. The 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. They will be able to offer him Champions League football, and the opportunity to fight for major trophies. Manchester United are still going through a period of rebuilding, and they are not quite at that level yet.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides. He will look to play regularly at a high-level. All three clubs could be exciting opportunities for him.

The £65 million asking price might seem expensive right now, but the player is still only 25 with his best years ahead of him. He could justify the investment in the near future. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.