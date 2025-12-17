Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim gestures during the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Bournemouth defender Adrien Truffet.

The 24-year-old has done well since joining the Cherries, and Manchester United are looking to add more quality and depth in the left-back position. The French defender could be a useful acquisition for them. It will be interesting to see if Bournemouth are prepared to sanction his departure. They have already lost key players in recent windows, and the likes of Antoine Semenyo could also leave soon.

After an impressive start to the season, they are going through a rough patch right now. Losing multiple key players in January would be devastating for them. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get a deal done.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Ruben Amorim wants more quality and depth in that area of the pitch, and the 24-year-old has been identified as a target. Convincing him to move to Manchester United might not be too difficult for the Red Devils. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he could be tempted to move on.

The Cherries will certainly hope to keep him at the club until the end of the season. Losing him in the middle of the campaign would make it very difficult for them to replace him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to push for a place in the top four. Signing the right players in January could help them improve further. They could certainly use more quality in the wide areas, and Truffert is well settled in England. He could make an immediate impact if they manage to get the deal done.