(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Antoine Semenyo remains very much alive, with the Bournemouth winger continuing to attract serious attention across the Premier League.

As first revealed last month, the Red Devils are actively monitoring Semenyo’s situation, but they are far from alone in the race for one of the division’s most dynamic wide forwards, according to Ben Jacobs.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping a close eye on the Ghana international, while Arsenal’s stance is more cautious.

The Gunners admire Semenyo’s profile but are only expected to consider a move if they sanction an attacking departure first.

With Arsenal anticipating a relatively quiet January window, their interest may be one to revisit in the summer rather than an immediate priority.

Interest is increasing in Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo, for his part, is understood to be relaxed about his future. The 25-year-old is enjoying a strong season on the south coast and is in no rush to force a move.

Instead, he is waiting to see which clubs are prepared to make a concrete commitment by either triggering or matching his release clause.

That clause currently stands at £65 million in January, a figure that would represent a major financial boost for Bournemouth should it be activated during the winter window.

Interestingly, the clause is expected to drop by around £5 million in the summer, which could significantly alter the dynamics of the race. That reduction explains why several interested clubs are weighing up whether to act decisively now or hold their nerve until the end of the season.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, a January sale would be ideal financially, even though the actual amount received by the Cherries would be slightly lower than the headline figure due to solidarity payments owed to previous clubs.

Man United see Semenyo as an appealing option due to his versatility, physicality and Premier League experience.

Under Ruben Amorim, United are looking to add players who can offer tactical flexibility, and Semenyo’s ability to operate as a winger, inside forward or even wing-back fits that brief.

However, United must balance this interest against their parallel priority of strengthening midfield areas, which could influence whether they move aggressively in January.

Man United face competition from Premier League rivals

Liverpool’s interest is also notable, particularly given ongoing uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s long-term future.

City, meanwhile, admire his athletic profile and see him as a potential squad option capable of operating across multiple roles in Pep Guardiola’s fluid attacking structure.

Tottenham remain outsiders but are monitoring developments closely, especially as they assess their own attacking depth under Thomas Frank.

With several elite clubs circling and Bournemouth holding a strong contractual position, Semenyo’s future is going to attract a lot of attention next year.

Sources: Man United have five names on their list of January clear-out plan