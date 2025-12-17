(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly casting their net wide as preparations begin for a significant midfield reshuffle, with Bournemouth duo Alex Scott and Tyler Adams emerging as two names firmly on the club’s radar.

According to reports from The Sun and The Daily Mail, United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to inject greater intensity and tactical discipline into his midfield options, and the Cherries pair are seen as players who could help deliver that transformation.

Alex Scott, 22, is understood to be one of the standout young English midfielders being closely monitored by United’s recruitment team.

Since arriving at Bournemouth, Scott has impressed with his composure on the ball, versatility across midfield roles and ability to carry possession through pressure.

Man United have identified their midfield targets

His development has also kept him on the fringes of the England senior setup, with United viewing him as a long-term investment who could grow into a key Premier League performer.

Sources suggest Scott’s age profile and technical intelligence align closely with Amorim’s preference for mobile, press-resistant midfielders capable of operating in a high-tempo system.

Alongside Scott, United are also tracking USMNT captain Tyler Adams, a player with proven Premier League experience and a reputation for relentless work rate.

Adams’ leadership qualities and defensive awareness have long been admired, and his profile is seen as a potential solution to United’s need for balance and bite in midfield.

Reports earlier this month indicated that a January move in the region of £40 million had been discussed internally for the 26-year-old, reflecting his standing as one of Bournemouth’s most influential figures.

However, any immediate move for Adams now carries an element of uncertainty. The American midfielder was forced off injured during Bournemouth’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Man United on Monday night, raising questions about his short-term availability.

United are moving cautiously with their interest

United are believed to be awaiting clarity on the severity of the injury and his expected return timeline before deciding whether to push ahead with a winter bid or postpone their interest until the summer.

Amorim is expected to oversee a midfield overhaul as the club looks to address inconsistency and a lack of control in central areas.

With questions surrounding the long-term futures of several established names and the need to support younger talents, players like Scott and Adams offer contrasting but complementary options.

