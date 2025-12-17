Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign the FC Koln winger Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old has done quite well for the German club, and he has nine goal contributions in 14 matches. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for both Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen where he will end up.

Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on El Mala as well.

Can Man United accommodate Said El Mala?

Manchester United have done well to sign players like Bryan Mbeumo and Mathues Cunha in the summer. However, they feel the need to add more depth to the attacking unit. The 19-year-old has the technical attributes to do well in English football, but moving to Manchester United might not be ideal for El Mala. He needs to play every week in order to continue his development, and the Red Devils might not be able to provide him with that platform.

Spurs move could be ideal for El Mala

On the other hand, Tottenham need a quality left-sided attacker, and El Mala could be ideal for them. They will be able to offer him regular opportunities. They have been overly dependent on Mohammed Kudus for creativity and unpredictability in the attack. Signing the 19-year-old could help them improve further.

Lukas Kwasniok has previously described El Mala as “a street footballer with God-given talent”.

According to a report from BILD, the two Premier League clubs are willing to offer around €30-€40 million for the attacker. However, the German club will hold out for a lot more. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal to sign the player.

El Mala will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to test himself against top-class players in England. Joining Manchester United or Tottenham could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.