Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after a tense sequence of events that has fuelled speculation about a potential January exit and even a surprise return to Serie A.

Despite remaining one of the Reds’ most influential figures, the 33-year-old Egyptian has found himself at the centre of a growing narrative surrounding his role, status, and long-term future at Anfield.

The situation escalated following a public and emotional post-match outburst, during which Salah suggested he felt he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club.

His comments raised eyebrows and immediately triggered debate about his relationship with the Liverpool hierarchy and coaching staff.

Mo Salah is facing uncertain future at Liverpool

Matters appeared to worsen when Salah was subsequently left out of Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan last week, a decision that only intensified speculation about internal tensions.

Since then, he has returned to the squad and made an appearance against Brighton in the Premier League, in which he provided an assist for the Reds.

Saudi sides have long admired the Liverpool talisman and are understood to be willing to offer lucrative contracts that would dwarf his current wages.

Amid the uncertainty, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has offered his perspective on what the solution to Salah’s saga could be.

Speaking to JeffBet, as reported by GOAL, ex-Reds star Hamann said:

“If Salah doesn’t want to accept that he won’t play, and keeps talking about not having the backing of the manager, then he and the club need to find a solution. That solution may be that they go their separate ways. I don’t think Salah wants to go to Saudi Arabia because he rejected an offer last year. There would be European clubs still interested in him. The top clubs in Spain, Germany and England may not want to sign him, but I can see him going back to Italy, maybe. That league is known to bring experienced players in and bring them back to their best. Inter Milan has signed similar players in recent years. I can’t see him joining Bayern Munich or the two Spanish giants. The top clubs in England don’t need his services either.”

Salah to leave the Premier League next year?

Salah will continue to be linked with moves away from Anfield after the recent development.

The Saudi league, the MLS and other European clubs will look to sign him in the coming months as uncertainty grows over his future at Liverpool.

Right now, the priority of the club should be to keep the player at least until the end of the season so that he can contribute to their objectives this season.

Although the league may be out of their reach right now, the Reds can still perform well in the cup competition and the Champions League.

He has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2027 and if the Reds decide to offload him, they could get a good transfer fee for him, particularly if a Saudi club makes a move since they are known for paying well to sign players from the top European league.

