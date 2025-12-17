Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window and the player on their radar is Giovani Lo Celso of Real Betis, according to Fichajes.

Lo Celso’s future appears increasingly uncertain as the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder continues to struggle for consistency in La Liga, sparking fresh speculation about a potential return to the Premier League.

The Argentine playmaker, once tipped as one of South America’s most technically gifted midfielders, has endured a difficult campaign so far, managing just one goal in 13 league appearances.

Despite his underwhelming numbers this season, Lo Celso’s underlying qualities remain widely admired across Europe.

Newcastle United are ready to make January signings

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is looking to add new players in the January transfer window to add depth and quality of his squad.

Lo Celso could be available for around €25 million (£22 million), a figure that many within the game would consider modest given his pedigree and international experience.

For Newcastle, who are looking to add creativity and depth to their midfield without breaching financial regulations, the Argentine could represent a potential bargain, provided they can rediscover the version of Lo Celso that once lit up Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and showed flashes of brilliance at Tottenham.

During his time in north London, Lo Celso never truly established himself as a guaranteed starter, often oscillating between impressive performances and lengthy periods of injury or loss of form.

Eddie Howe needs depth in defensive areas

From Newcastle’s perspective, this makes any move a calculated risk. Howe’s side have already invested heavily in midfield in recent windows and cannot afford another high-profile signing who fails to deliver sustained impact.

While Lo Celso would be a short term solution for the Newcastle United midfield, it is still a move that comes with risk and something that Howe and his recruitment team should avoid at this stage.

More than the midfield, they need additions in the defensive department, particularly after the injuries suffered by Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth and others.

