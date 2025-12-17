A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince believes that the Red Devils will need to improve multiple areas of their squad if they want to compete with elite clubs.

He has claimed that Manchester United will need to invest in a couple of quality central midfielders and a couple of quality wing-backs. Ruben Amorim prefers a system with wing-backs, but he does not have specialist players for those roles.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary signings over the next few windows. Manchester United have shown progress this season, but they are not quite at the level required to fight for major trophies.

Meanwhile, Ince has also claimed that they might need another striker. Joshua Zirkzee needs to be sold, and Benjamin Sesko has been unreliable so far.

Paul Ince on Man United transfers

Ince said (h/t TEAMtalk): “For Manchester United, where do I start? They need two central midfield players. I’m also not sure about Benjamin Sesko as a striker, it’s maybe too early to tell. Joshua Zirkzee needs a move, that’s for sure. “Ruben Amorim is very passionate about his 3-5-2 formation, but he desperately needs proper wing-backs. Currently, Amad Diallo is a winger playing as wing-back, so he doesn’t really know that role.”

Can Man United sign the right players?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can sign four or five players in the upcoming windows. They will be desperate to get back to the top of English football, but they need quality players in order to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

There is no doubt that Manchester United have several weaknesses in the side. They need quality additions. However, signing five players will not be easy, especially the right ones. Manchester United should do everything in their power to finish the season as strongly as possible. They will need Champions League football to attract top-quality players.