(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo’s impressive rise at Bournemouth has not gone unnoticed, with several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs now positioning themselves for a potential move.

According to a trusted source on X, both Liverpool and Manchester City have already agreed personal terms with the Bournemouth attacker, placing them firmly at the front of the queue should a formal transfer materialise.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are understood to be monitoring the situation closely but have so far limited their involvement to initial enquiries.

Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth’s best performers this season, scoring seven goals in the Premier League, with his latest coming against Man United in a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Monday.

Liverpool join Premier League rivals in Semenyo race

Capable of operating on either wing or through the middle, the Ghana international has earned praise for his work rate, direct running, and growing end product.

Liverpool’s interest is believed to be driven by their long-term planning in attack.

With Mohamed Salah facing an uncertain future at Anfield and manager Arne Slot looking to add more depth and quality to the squad, Semenyo has emerged as their top transfer target ahead of the January transfer window.

The race to sign him is expected to be severely intense since both Man City and Man United hold genuine interest in the attacker and are expected to formally move ahead with their interest.

Reds have already made progress to sign Semenyo

While personal terms reportedly being agreed is a major step, Bournemouth are not under immediate pressure to sell.

The south coast club value Semenyo highly and they would want to keep him at least until the end of the season.

The attacker has a £65m release clause and a top Premier League club triggering that would foce Andoni Iraola’s team to consider a transfer.

United’s position remains more cautious for now. The club have made background checks and enquiries but are yet to advance talks.

With United assessing multiple attacking profiles and balancing financial priorities, they appear to be keeping their options open rather than committing early.

