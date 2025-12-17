(Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA / Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid to sign one of Tottenham’s emerging stars.

Yang Min-hyeok, who signed for the Premier League side in the summer of 2024, has yet to make a competitive appearance for Tottenham, having spent his time on loan to gain experience.

Despite this, the European champions have seemingly seen enough potential to launch an early swoop for the teenager.

Real Madrid are monitoring Yang Min-hyeok

According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid have been closely tracking Yang’s progress and are formulating a strategy to convince Tottenham to sell.

The report suggests that Los Blancos view the transfer as a low-risk, high-reward investment for the future.

The La Liga giants are reportedly willing to offer an initial fee of approximately £4.4m (€5m), with a further £1.8m (€2m) available in performance-related add-ons.

The proposed roadmap for the ‘very impressive‘ Tottenham starlet involves an initial stint with Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team, to help him adapt to Spanish football and the club’s philosophy.

Real Madrid scouts believe his technical profile fits their long-term vision, and the plan would see him progress into the first-team set-up once he has adapted to life in Madrid.

Transfers between Real Madrid and Tottenham in the past

If Real Madrid sign the youngster, Yang would join a prestigious list of players who have swapped North London for the Spanish capital.

The relationship between the two clubs has been defined by blockbuster transfers that shaped Real Madrid’s modern history.

In 2012, Luka Modrić joined from Tottenham and went on to become a Ballon d’Or winner and one of the club’s greatest midfielders.

A year later, Spurs sanctioned the sale of Gareth Bale for a then-world-record fee, with the Welshman delivering iconic goals and decisive moments in multiple Champions League triumphs.